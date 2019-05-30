Thai zoo welcomes 4 meerkat babies

SONGKHLA, Thailand: A zoo in Thailand has welcomed four new additions to its meerkat family.

The baby meerkats were born a few weeks ago to second-time parents at the zoo in Songkhla, boosting the zoo's meerkat population to 13.

Songkhla's zoo is the biggest public zoo in southern Thailand.

"These baby meerkats were born three to four weeks ago," said zoo keeper Suriya Kayurin.

"In the first week they were kept inside the burrow, then they were brought out in the second week.

"Once they are out, the whole pack helps look after them and they attract a lot of attention from tourists."



Meerkats are a member of the mongoose family of animals and are native to southern Africa, where they live in large groups in burrows in savanna and dry grasslands.

The babies have drawn in lots of visitors to see them with their pack in a specially built enclosure that helps the animals adjust to the steamy tropical conditions of Thailand.

"I heard about the newly born meerkats. I've only seen them on television so I wanted to bring the children to see how cute they are in real life," visitor Leelawadee Tubtimdee said.