Thai boys and coach describe how they were trapped, ordeal in cave

CHIANG RAI: The 12 Thai boys and their football coach who were recently rescued from a flooded cave made their first public appearance on Wednesday (Jul 18) at a nationally broadcast news conference in the northern province of Chiang Rai.



"It is a miracle," Adul Sam-on, 14, told a press conference as the 12 members of the football team and their coach appeared in public for the first time since the rescue.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai.



The "Wild Boars" team members wore football jerseys when they entered the conference room in Chiang Rai province after being discharged from hospital. They played on a small makeshift pitch for a few minutes before taking their seats.



The boys were all smiles and appeared healthy as they answered questions from journalists.



"Today we will get the answers to the questions we have been wondering, from the boys themselves," said Suthichai Yoon, presenter of the 45-minute programme being televised live on dozens of channels.



The boys, who sported crisp haircuts, had gained an average of 3kg (6.6 lb) each since the rescue, and rain through confidence-building exercises ahead of Wednesday's event, the hospital director said.



The briefing was closely monitored, with experts warning of possible long-term distress from the more than two weeks they spent trapped inside a cramped, flooded chamber of the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

Boys from the Wild Boars football team greet the media before their press conference on Jul 18, 2018.

Coach of the Wild Boars football team, Ekkapol Chantawong, greets the media at a press conference, Jul 18, 2018.

The public relations department in Chiang Rai province had solicited questions from news outlets in advance and forwarded them to psychiatrists for screening.



The boys are due to return to their homes later on Wednesday.



The Wild Boars' rescue - a high-profile operation that involved more than 10,000 security personnel, engineers, geologists, medics, world-class cave divers from around the world and other volunteers - was regarded as one of the toughest in the world.



While the boys were inside, monsoon downpour flooded parts of the cave complex and blocked their exit, forcing them to go deeper into the 10-kilometre underground labyrinth of narrow and winding passages.



Their disappearance quickly triggered a nine-day search operation, which led two British cave diving experts to find them in one of the air pockets located 3km to 4km from the cave entrance. It took eight days for about 90 divers - Thai Navy SEALs and international cave divers - to safely extract them through a narrow underground tunnel in deep, flooded and dark conditions.



During the rescue operation, Thailand lost an ex-Thai SEAL diver, Saman Kunan, who died on his way out of the caves after replenishing air tanks along the rescue route. However, his death did not dampen the rescuers' morale.



“Let me assure you that our people are never discouraged and remain in great spirits. But we won’t let our colleagues die for nothing. We will soldier on," said Thai Navy SEAL commander Apakorn Yookongkaew.



On Jul 8, the first four Wild Boars were evacuated, followed by another group of four the following day. On Jul 10, the world cheered as the remaining five were brought out of the cave complex and taken to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, where their friends had also been admitted.

