Those involved in 1MDB investigations should not make public statements: Committee chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Those involved in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) investigation should refrain from making any public statement on its status, said the head of the Council of Eminent Persons’ (CEP) 1MDB Investigation Committee.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CEP meeting on Wednesday (May 23), former attorney-general Abu Talib Othman said any public statement made should be done in the later stages so as not to compromise and impose prejudice on the investigation and jeopardise any court proceedings in the future.

“Less talk, more work. That’s my view,” he said.

When asked whether the CEP’s committee and the 1MDB Special Task Force headed by another former attorney-general, Abdul Gani Patail, would overlap, Abu Talib said the committee had coordinated the functions of the relevant agencies to avoid any overlapping and confusion.

The CEP 1MDB committee is tasked with advising the council and coordinating cross-sector investigations to ensure fair and just application of the law.

Other members of the CEP 1MDB committee are PwC Risk Assurance Services partner Nik Shahrizal Sulaiman, Naqiz Partners senior partner Syed Naqiz Shahabuddin, Indonesian Financial Services Authority senior advisor Faris Rabidin and Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism founder Cynthia Gabriel.

Meanwhile, the 1MDB Special Task Force includes Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull, former MACC chief commissioner Abu Kassim Mohamed and former Special Branch deputy director Abdul Hamid Bador.