Thousands at Malaysia's opposition rally told to 'be brave', assured votes are secret

PUTRAJAYA: Thousands of Malaysians were told to "be brave" at an opposition rally on Thursday (May 3) in the federal administrative capital Putrajaya, just a five-minute drive away from the prime minister's office.

Surrounded by government department buildings, the crowd including civil servants appeared to do just that - booing when images of Prime Minister Najib Razak appeared on the screen and cheering when his once mentor-turned-political rival Mahathir Mohamad took to the stage.

DAY 6: Just a 5 minute drive away from the Prime Minister's Office, crowds boo when they see PM Najib's face appear on screen and cheer for Dr Mahathir. This is Putrajaya - the federal administrative capital that Dr M built. And he'll be speaking here tonight. #GE14 pic.twitter.com/PpyUYmFcdL — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 3, 2018

"I thought the people of Putrajaya were afraid," said former prime minister Mahathir.

"I didn't expect to see a crowd like this here to listen to the things Pakatan Harapan has to say ... This is the spirit that will save our nation."

A large crowd gathers to listen to Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and other opposition candidates in an election campaign rally at Putrajaya. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

Mahathir, 92, has returned to active politics in a bid to oust Najib from power after losing faith in his leadership, accusing him of corruption and abuse of power.

Putrajaya was one of the seats Mahathir had considered contesting in the May 9 general election before he chose Langkawi because of his history in the development of those islands.

But Putrajaya also owes its very existence to Mahathir, who created the township during his 22 years in office.

Earlier in the night, the Democratic Action Party's Hannah Yeoh told voters to "return Putrajaya to its architect" - but that won't be easy.

Barisan Nasional (BN) has held on to the parliament seat since it was created. In the last general election, Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor won with almost 70 per cent of the vote against a candidate from Islamist party PAS.

This time, it is a three-way fight but Mahathir's party candidate could ride on the veteran politician's legacy in Putrajaya to lower BN's majority. That alone would be a blow to the ruling coalition and a symbolic win in the centre of government power for the opposition.

To do this, the opposition needs to secure the support of the civil servants who make up the bulk of voters in Putrajaya.

Najib has been generous to civil servants - announcing incentives and benefits, and an additional annual increment in their salaries before the election was called.



They have typically been loyal to the government they work under, but many showed up to hear Mahathir and the son of the late spiritual advisor of Islamist party PAS speak.

"Be brave on polling day the way you've been brave tonight," Mahathir told them.

Lawyer Haniff Khatri also took to the stage and, like the speakers before him, assured government workers in attendance that their votes are secret.

"What's there to be scared of?" a civil servant said in agreement, although he did not want to be named or photographed.

"If we all vote for change then there'll be a new government we'll be working for."

Another told Channel NewsAsia he was unsure if the size of the crowd - as impressive as it was - would translate into actual votes.

