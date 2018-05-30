Thousands of ‘high-risk’ buildings in Malaysia fail to meet fire safety standards: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of buildings in Malaysia – including hospitals, hotels and office blocks – may be unfit for occupation.

Citing the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the New Straits Times reported on Wednesday (May 30) that about half of the 8,638 buildings nationwide listed as “high-risk” had failed to meet fire safety standards.



The department also listed other buildings such as dormitories, libraries, shops, public halls, schools, nurseries and apartments as vulnerable to “potential disaster”.

According to the report, buildings in this category can only apply for and be issued with a Fire Certification (FC) once they are free from fire hazards and meet the requirements laid out by the Fire and Rescue Department.



The New Straits Times added that in the past two months, 365 building owners were slapped with 1,495 notices for violating fire safety requirements.

Speaking to the Malaysian newspaper, Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director-General (Operations) Soiman Jahid said many of these buildings simply could not be issued with an FC as they did not meet the stipulated conditions.

“We have a category for buildings which are considered ‘high risk’ due to certain factors … we label them as ‘designated premises’. This category, which includes hospitals and offices, must comply with certain requirements before they can be issued with the FC.

“Apart from having a functioning and robust fire-suppression system, these buildings must also have their own fire safety management teams.

“However, many of them have either failed inspections, or are still in the process of trying to meet the requirements,” he said.

Soiman added that the department was monitoring about 4,000 buildings to ensure that owners obtain the FC certification. He said the department had also served notices to many building owners because of poorly-maintained fire equipment.

Many more buildings were found to be without any fire-suppression and fire-fighting equipment, the newspaper revealed.

Soiman also shared that building owners who intended to renovate their premises had attempted to bypass department requirements.

These owners do so by submitting the original floor-plans for approval. Once these are approved, the owners then carry out renovations that may result in the blocking of fire escape routes.

Fire safety violations can also occur when a building is used for other purposes.

“An example is when the owner of an office building turns his property into a hostel. It will be difficult for them to meet the fire safety requirements of a hostel. This is because to meet the requirements, they have to incur additional costs,” Soiman said.

Malaysia has made headlines in recent years for several fatal blazes.

In October 2016, the Malaysian Health Ministry launched an investigation into allegations that the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor did not have a fire safety certificate. On Oct 25, six patients were killed in a fire at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.



The following day, another blaze broke out at the same hospital. Authorities confirmed that exposed wires had come into contact with water during cleaning.



In September 2017, 23 people were killed after a fire broke out at a religious school in Kuala Lumpur. Authorities said the victims, mostly students, were unable to escape as there was only one entrance.