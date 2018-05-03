Thousands throng Mahathir-led rally in Malaysian PM Najib's home state

KUANTAN: With one week to go before Malaysia's general election, opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad had his biggest rally yet in the capital of political rival Najib Razak's home state.

Thousands converged in Kuantan on Wednesday (May 2) night to hear Malaysia's former prime minister and other Pakatan Harapan leaders speak. The urban, multi-ethnic Kuantan has been an opposition seat for the past decade but the rest of Pahang state is largely held by Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN).

Thousands converge in Kuantan on Wednesday night to hear Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and other Pakatan Harapan leaders speak (Photo: Sumisha Naidu).

Mahathir, 92, addressed the crowd well into the night, despite cancelling a campaigning event earlier in the day to rest, sources familiar with the matter told Channel NewsAsia.

Just the day before, the president of Islamist party PAS used Mahathir's age and energy levels to discourage voters in Langkawi - where he is contesting - from supporting him.

Mahathir, however, has said that it was his right to contest and his return to politics was motivated by his discontent with Najib - whose party UMNO has been getting closer to PAS since the latter left the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition.

"The entire country knows PAS once accused UMNO of being kafir (non-believers)," Mahathir said in his take down of Hadi at the rally.

"Now, it said it never made such an accusation. And why? Because it wants money ... sorry, to work with UMNO."

On Tuesday, Hadi has reportedly denied PAS calling UMNO "kafir", saying that would go against Islamic teachings.

Mahathir is scheduled to visit Najib's constituency of Pekan on Thursday morning. Weeks ago, he was told by the local UMNO chapter not to go there or risk inciting anger from BN supporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, he ventured into a BN-strong Felda plantation settlement as well, speaking to a crowd of some 300 people of Najib alleged failings.

Mahathir accused him of straying from the path set by his late father, former prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein, who had conceived Felda.

Felda, or the Federal Land Development Authority, was set up in 1956 to help resettle poor, rural Malays in oil palm and rubber plantations where they could grow cash crops.

Najib will be in a different part of Pahang on Thursday, with Mahathir set to continue his rally circuit in federal administrative capital Putrajaya.