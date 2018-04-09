Three bombs exploded in Southern Thailand; four residents injured

NARATHIWAT: At least four local residents were injured when three bombs exploded simultaneously on Monday (Apr 9) in several areas in Sungai Golok, Southern Thailand.

Captain Traipop Donprai-laorong from the Sungai Golok police station said the bombs exploded at about 6pm, local time.

“The motive of the bomb attack is believed to sabotage the Sungai Golok Annual Food festival being held since (last) Saturday until this Wednesday,” he told reporters.

He said the first bomb exploded in front of a temple on Jalan Pracharat, the second exploded behind Plaza Hotel and the third at Lorong Raman.

The bomb explosions caused panic among local residents and foreign tourists in the border town near Rantau Panjang in Kelantan.



Meanwhile, in another incident in Yaring district, Pattani, on Monday, a local security volunteer was seriously injured when a bomb exploded while he was starting his car engine.

Captain Khajornsak Kuamanee, from the Yaring police station, said the bomb exploded in Kampung Tanjung Dalor, at about 3pm, local time, and seriously injured Ismail Chetae, 36.

"A loud explosion occurred when the victim was trying to start his car engine. The victim was seriously injured on the leg and body,” he said, adding that the victim was sent to Pattani Hospital for treatment.

