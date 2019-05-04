Three children among 6 killed in Malaysia car crash

KUANTAN: A two-car collision along the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu Highway in Raub on Saturday (May 4) morning killed six people, including three children, and left five others seriously injured.



Police believe the accident, which happened at 2.45am, took place after the driver of one of the cars, Nasrul Fakhri Mansor, 38, dozed off and veered into the opposing lane.

Advertisement

The cars hit after the other driver, Mohd Syaril Sulaiman, 44, failed to evade, said Raub district police chief superintendent Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu.

Nasrul died in the accident, along with his wife, Hartini Mokhtar, 37, and two of their children, Nur Faqihah, 4, and Nur Fateen Sufi, 1. Their son, Muhammad Haziq, 10, and daughter, Nur Fathiyah, 8, survived but were seriously injured.

The other two who died were passengers in Mohd Syaril’s car. They were his wife Hasliza Arini Muhamad@hamid, 34, and their two-year-old son Muhammad Khalish Kautsar Mohd Syaril.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohd Syaril and his two remaining children, Khaliesah Khairina, 7, and Dhia Afriena, 5, were seriously injured.

All those injured were taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment, police said.

The bodies were taken to the Raub Hospital for postmortems.