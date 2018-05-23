Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die - MSF

MBANDAKA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Two of three Ebola patients who escaped quarantine in the Congo river port city of Mbandaka have died, the head of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres' (MSF) mission in the city said on Wednesday.

The third patient was found alive and is currently under observation by MSF and the World Health Organization, Henri Gray said.

(Reporting by Patient Ligodi; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Edward McAllister)