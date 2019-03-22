Three rescued alive after more than 60 hours under collapsed Indian building

NEW DELHI: Indian emergency workers on Friday (Mar 22) rescued three people trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people.

Emergency workers were searching for more survivors four days after the five-storey building in southern Karnataka state caved in, officials said.

A video of the rescue operation shared by M N Reddi, head of the state's fire and emergency services, showed over a dozen personnel cheering on as a man was pulled out alive from the rubble, 62 hours after the collapse.

#dharwadbuildingcollapse

After 62 hours of being trapped in the basement of the collapsed multi storied building, Dilip being rescued alive by our Fire Force just now !!! pic.twitter.com/VildP7lPYE — M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) March 22, 2019

The man had no visible injuries and was hugged by the rescue team before he walked away from the debris and was rushed to nearby a nearby hospital.

Another video, posted about seven hours later, showed a woman being carried away from the rubble on a stretcher. Moments later, a rescue worker was seen bearing a man on his shoulders and helping him up to safety.

The video's caption said the two were trapped under debris for about 70 hours.

As many as 54 people have been rescued alive by the team of around 400 who have been scouring through tonnes of concrete and steel after the latest tragedy on Tuesday.



#dharwadbuildingcollapse

Husband and wife ( Dilip and Sangeetha) rescued alive by KSFES after about 70 hrs ! pic.twitter.com/MFfEzu4E4C — M.N.Reddi, IPS (@DGP_FIRE) March 22, 2019

"Those rescued have been shifted to the hospital and five persons have been arrested in the matter," emergency official Srikant, who goes by one name, told AFP.

Police have charged the owner of the construction company - one of the five arrested - with manslaughter.

Building collapses are frequent in India. Many firms use cheap materials and bribe officials to evade regulations, while on-site safety is lax.

Heavy earth-movers and rescuers with specialised equipment and sniffer dogs were deployed in the increasingly desperate operation.

The victims were mostly from northern Indian states who came to the region for work.

Last September, five people were killed after a Delhi apartment block collapsed. Months earlier, a six-storey building in the capital gave way, killing nine.

Many Indian cities have seen rapid growth in the last few decades with new buildings often built without proper quality supervision, and the older ones poorly maintained.