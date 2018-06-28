Three-year-old girl stabbed 59 times in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: A three-year-old girl was stabbed 59 times, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim on Thursday (Jun 28).

She is believed to have been murdered by her uncle on Jun 18 at Taman Kepong, he added.

Advertisement

The post-mortem showed that she was stabbed thrice in the heart and lungs, and 56 times at other parts of her body, he said.

The suspect was in the midst of inserting syabu powder, also known as methamphetamine, into a straw while holding a pair of scissors when he was interrupted by the child, Mazlan said.

The suspect became furious, lost his mind and used the scissors to stab the child many times.

"Our investigation found that the suspect was a drug dealer but he was tested negative for drugs,” Mazlan said at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police had previously said that the girl was stabbed 30 times by her uncle at the family’s residence in Taman Kepong.

The girl’s grandmother had found the child’s body in the kitchen of the double-storeyed terrace house.