China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US statement on Tiananmen
BEIJING: China's embassy in the United States expressed "strong dissatisfaction" on Tuesday (Jun 4) towards the United States' remarks on the 30th anniversary of the Chinese government's bloody crackdown on student-led protests in Tiananmen Square.
A statement from the embassy said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on the anniversary were made "out of prejudice and arrogance" and grossly interfered with China's internal affairs.
"China's human rights are in the best period ever," it said.
Pompeo called on Beijing on Monday to mark the June 4 anniversary by releasing all prisoners jailed for fighting human rights abuses in China.