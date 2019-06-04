China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US statement on Tiananmen

Asia

China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US statement on Tiananmen

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok hold a joint news conferen
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a joint news conference in The Hague, Netherlands June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's embassy in the United States expressed "strong dissatisfaction" on Tuesday (Jun 4) towards the United States' remarks on the 30th anniversary of the Chinese government's bloody crackdown on student-led protests in Tiananmen Square.

A statement from the embassy said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments on the anniversary were made "out of prejudice and arrogance" and grossly interfered with China's internal affairs.

READ: Silence, suppression in China on 30th Tiananmen anniversary

"China's human rights are in the best period ever," it said.

Pompeo called on Beijing on Monday to mark the June 4 anniversary by releasing all prisoners jailed for fighting human rights abuses in China.

Source: Reuters/hm

Tagged Topics

Bookmark