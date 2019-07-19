Tigers spotted in Terengganu could be pets: Malaysian Wildlife Department

KUALA TERENGGANU: The two tigers spotted in Terengganu on Thursday (Jul 18) are most likely someone's pets, said Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department (PERHILITAN) director Dr Abdul Malek Mohd Yusof.

Dr Abdul Malek also said that the tigers’ tame behaviour indicate that they may have been set free by their owner to wander in the jungle before they got lost and entered the village.

“We also believe that the tame behaviour displayed by the tigers is probably due to an illness as they appeared less energetic.

“However, we cannot confirm this as the tigers are still at large,” he told reporters at the village.

[MAKLUM BALAS KEHADIRAN DUA EKOR HARIMAU BELANG DI BUKIT BESI, TERENGGANU]



Berikutan kehadiran 2 ekor Harimau Belang di Bukit Besi, Terengganu yang telah tular sejak semalam, Jabatan PERHILITAN telah menghantar kakitangan ke tempat kejadian untuk membuat kawalan dan siasatan. pic.twitter.com/vIaX3AFnAS — Jabatan PERHILITAN (@PERHILITAN) July 19, 2019

About 20 PERHILITAN employees have been deployed to capture the tigers and several traps have been set up, said Dr Abdul Malek.

“Our team is in the midst of catching the tigers. For the time being, the villagers are advised to stop any outdoor or jungle activities to avoid tiger attacks.

“If you stumble upon the animal, don’t try to get close to it because if it feels threatened, it might attack,” he added.

This is the third such incident in Terengganu.

In November 2018, a black panther died after being hit by a car at Km356, East Coast Highway phase 2 (LPT2) near Dungun.

In February 2016, a tiger died after being hit by a multi-purpose vehicle in an accident at Km321.2 East Coast Highway (LPT2) near Kemaman.