Tight security at Indonesia court as opposition pushes for fresh election

JAKARTA: Lawyers for Indonesia's political opposition called on Friday (Jun 14) for President Joko Widodo's election victory to be annulled, telling the Constitutional Court it had been achieved through "systematic electoral fraud and abuse of power".

Official results released by the General Election Commission last month showed Widodo had beaten Prabowo Subianto, a retired general, by 11 percentage points to win over 55 per cent of votes in April's poll, but his opponent has refused to concede defeat.

The dispute has prompted weeks of uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy. Violent clashes broke out between Prabowo's supporters and police in the heart of the capital Jakarta last month after the official result was announced.

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks to his supporters after this week's presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Eight people were killed and over 900 hurt in the riots. Police have arrested dozens of alleged instigators, including a close ally of Prabowo suspected of orchestrating assassination plots against top government officials.

Earlier this week, Prabowo, who had previously warned of "people power"-style street protests, urged supporters to remain calm through the Constitutional Court proceedings.

Around 17,000 police and military personnel have been deployed to prevent a repeat of last month's unrest while the Constitutional Court deliberates. There was a small peaceful protest held by opposition supporters near the heavily protected court building, some holding placards saying "We demand justice!"

Protesters outside the constitutional court in Jakarta on Jun 14, 2019. (Photo: AFP/BAY ISMOYO)

Prabowo and his campaign team want the court to annul the official result, disqualify Widodo and his running mate as candidates, or hold another election. The court is expected to deliver a verdict by Jun 28.

"We are filing a lawsuit against the General Election Commission (KPU), demanding that the KPU annul its decision on the result of the presidential election," Bambang Widjojanto, the chief lawyer representing Prabowo, told the court on Friday.

The legal team pointed to issues with Widodo's campaign financing and use of state apparatus as a campaign tool, saying the official election result came about because of "illegal actions, fraud and abuse of power which are structured, systematic and massive".

The election supervisory agency has said previously there was no evidence of systematic cheating and independent observers have said the poll was free and fair.

On Friday, the constitutional court began hearing evidence from Subianto's legal team. A decision on whether the evidence is strong enough to proceed with the case could be reached as early as Friday afternoon.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said 32,000 police officers and soldiers had been deployed across Jakarta in anticipation of "any potential for disruption that could interfere with proceedings".

Police were equipped with shields, tear gas and water cannons, but not live ammunition, he said.

"The approach remains a soft approach if there is a demonstration in front of the Constitutional Court," he told AFP.