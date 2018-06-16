Time to heal old wounds and move on: Former Malaysian PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said on Friday (Jun 15) that the rivalry between the opposition and the government remains “healthy” and under control.

Even though he is no longer the nation’s leader, Najib said, he urged Malaysians to forge ahead with understanding during the festive period.

Advertisement

Malaysians should live in peace without having to worry about political disputes that arose during the 14th General Election, he said in Facebook post on Friday.

To mark the new month of Syawal, he not only conveyed his Aidilfitri greetings, but urged the people to open a new chapter by forgetting the past and forgiving one another.

"The shift in power that took place before Ramadan was smooth and safe, we are now led by a new government," said the Pekan MP who described Ramadan this year as different from those of previous years as he and his colleagues were no longer in the government.

Advertisement