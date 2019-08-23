Timeline: Two years on, a look at the Rohingya crisis

YANGON: This month marks the second anniversary of the fleeing of more than 730,000 Rohingya from Myanmar's northwest Rakhine State to Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown in response to an attack by Muslim militants on Myanmar police posts.

Here is a timeline of key events in the crisis:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aug 25, 2017

Muslim insurgents calling themselves the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) launch an assault on 30 Myanmar police posts and an army base in the north of Rakhine State, in which nearly 80 insurgents and 12 members of the security forces are killed.

Aug 26, 2017

As fighting spreads between the army and ARSA, thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh. Some 3,000 Rohingya cross the Naf border river, says a Bangladeshi border guard commander.

Sep 2, 2017

More than 2,600 houses are razed in Rohingya-majority areas of northwest Myanmar in the week following the Aug. 25 attack, the government says.

Sep 11, 2017

The UN human rights high commissioner calls the military operation in Rakhine "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing", citing satellite imagery and accounts of extrajudicial killings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sep 19, 2017

In a televised speech, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi vows to punish the perpetrators of human rights violations in Rakhine, but does not address UN accusations of ethnic cleansing by the military.

Oct 10, 2017

Suu Kyi holds inter-faith prayers at a Yangon stadium. On the same day, Bangladesh border guards report more than 11,000 Rohingya refugees crossing into their country, in a sudden surge, according to the UN refugee agency.

Oct 12, 2017

Rohingya Muslims are not natives of Myanmar, says the army commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, during a meeting with US ambassador Scot Marciel.

Oct 13, 2017

An investigation begins into the conduct of soldiers during the counteroffensive that sent Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, the office of Myanmar's army commander-in-chief says.

Nov 2, 2017

Suu Kyi urges people "not to quarrel" on her first visit to Rakhine since the military crackdown.

Nov 27-Dec 2, 2017

Pope Francis visits Myanmar and Bangladesh, avoiding the word "Rohingya", which is rejected by Myanmar, until meeting refugees in Bangladesh.

Dec 13, 2017

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are arrested after police invited them to a Yangon restaurant.

At the time, they were working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Inn Din village in Rakhine.

Dec 18, 2017

The Myanmar military releases a statement saying it found unidentified bodies in a mass grave in Inn Din.

Dec 21, 2017

The United States imposes sanctions on 13 "serious human rights abusers and corrupt actors" including the general who oversaw the crackdown against the Rohingya Muslims.

Jan 10, 2018

Pre-trial hearings begin in the Reuters case, with prosecutors seeking charges under the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum penalty sentence of 14 years.

On the same day, the military says its soldiers murdered 10 captured Muslims in Inn Din during insurgent attacks, whose bodies were those discovered in the mass grave.

Feb 23, 2018

Myanmar has bulldozed at least 55 Rohingya villages that were emptied during last year's violence, Human Rights Watch says, citing a review of satellite imagery.

Mar 12, 2018

Myanmar's military is building bases where some Rohingya homes and mosques once stood, Amnesty International says.

Apr 11, 2018

Seven Myanmar soldiers are sentenced to 10 years of hard labour for participating in the Inn Din massacre of 10 Rohingya Muslims.

Jul 30, 2018

Myanmar establishes a commission to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in Rakhine.

Sep 3, 2018

The two Reuters journalists are found guilty and jailed for 7 years.

Sep 13, 2018

Suu Kyi says in hindsight her government could have handled the situation in Rakhine better, at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.

Nov 15, 2018

A Rohingya repatriation effort stalls amid protests at refugee camps. No one wanted to return, said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jan 4, 2019

The Rakhine nationalist Arakan Army insurgent group kills 13 policemen and wounds nine in attacks on four police posts as Myanmar marks Independence Day, setting off more conflict in the region.

Mar 18, 2019

Myanmar's army says it has set up a military court to investigate its conduct during the 2017 crackdown.

May 7, 2019

The two Reuters journalists are freed under a presidential amnesty.

May 27, 2019

A military spokesman says Myanmar has granted early release to seven soldiers jailed for the Inn Din killings.

Jun 22, 2019

Myanmar authorities order telecoms companies to shut down internet services in the conflict-torn west, operator Telenor Group says, where government troops are fighting Arakan Army rebels.

Aug 20, 2019

The UN refugee agency and Bangladesh authorities launch a new repatriation bid, starting consultations with more than 3,000 Rohingya refugees to determine if any want to go home, officials said.

