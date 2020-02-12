Toddler in Malaysia survives after being flung out of vehicle in highway crash

SEREMBAN: A two-year-old boy was flung out of a vehicle on Tuesday (Feb 11) after a road accident on a Malaysian highway.

The boy was injured on his forearms and head, said Negeri Sembilan traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir.

The accident occurred on the southbound North-South Expressway near Senawang at around 3pm.

The impact of the crash between the vehicle the boy was in and another car caused the toddler to be thrown out, said Ibhrahim.

“In the crash, the suspect, who was driving a Perodua Myvi on the left lane, drew up alongside a Honda Jazz on the right lane before it returned to the left lane.

“He tried to change lane once again but collided with a Honda Civic, causing the Civic to lose control and ram into the road divider before crashing into the rear end of the Myvi,” said Ibrahim.

The boy is currently being treated at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital in Seremban.



The Myvi driver has been arrested, added Ibrahim.



A video circulating on social media shows the boy, who is wearing a red T-shirt, lying on his stomach on the highway.

A truck driver is then seen running out of his vehicle to check on the boy and carry him off the road.

Malaysia has made child car seats mandatory for all private vehicles. However large families will be exempted from installing the car seats in their vehicles.

