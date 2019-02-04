Toddler saved after falling onto high-speed railway track in China: Report

WUHAN: A toddler was saved by staff members after he fell onto a high-speed railway track at a train station in Wuhan on Sunday (Feb 3).

According to a report by Changjiang Daily, a woman and her son, who was between two to three years old, were waiting for a train at Wuchang railway station to return home to Shiyan at 12.36pm local time when the incident occurred.

The head of passenger service at the station, an official named Song, reportedly said that the woman wanted to take a photo of the boy next to the train, and instructed him to stand next to it. She then told him to step backwards a few times.

As the boy was facing her and had his back to the train, he did not realise that he was moving closer to the gap between the train and the platform, and fell into it, the report said.

The gap was deep and narrow, as the train tracks are more than one metre beneath the platform.

Two staff members who were guiding passengers on the platform noticed what was happening, and ran over to rescue the toddler.

One of them, veteran staff member Guan Yuyu, realised that his small stature allowed him to squeeze into the gap, and jumped into it to reach the toddler.

The 50-year-old then lifted the toddler up and passed him to his colleague on the platform.

After Guan climbed back up, he then discussed with his colleague if the boy should be taken to seek medical aid.

The toddler was handed back to the crying woman, who then identified herself as his mother.

She checked the boy and found no injuries, and they subsequently continued their journey home.