Tokyo confirms 111 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, NHK says

TOKYO: Tokyo confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (Jul 5), the fourth straight day that the tally of fresh cases has exceeded 100, public broadcaster NHK said.

Tokyo reported 131 new cases the previous day, prompting Governor Yuriko Koike, who is widely expected to win Sunday's gubernatorial election, to urge residents to avoid non-urgent trips out of the capital and embrace working from home.



