Tokyo confirms 206 new cases of coronavirus infections: Report

TOKYO: Tokyo officials confirmed 206 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (Jul 11), public broadcaster NHK reported, as Japan's capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

The total marks the third straight day of more than 200 cases and follows a record high of 243 new cases reported on Friday. Coronavirus cases have surged particularly in Tokyo's Kabukicho red-light district.

Following Friday's record cases, the country's economy minister said Japanese host and hostess clubs must act quickly to ensure they abide by rules to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after nightlife districts became new hotspots in a resurgence of infections.

Infections in the capital have been creeping up since the government lifted a state of emergency about a month ago, with the notorious Kabukicho red-light district becoming a major source of cases.



Outbreaks have also been found in similar clubs in Ikebukuro's red-light district, as well as in some cafes where women dress up as maids to entertain customers in the Akihabara electronics town.​​​​​​​



