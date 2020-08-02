Tokyo confirms 292 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday: Report

TOKYO: Tokyo confirmed 292 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (Aug 2), after cases rose by more than 400 in the past two days, public broadcaster NHK said.

Governor Koike Yuriko said on Friday Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, as debate deepened over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

