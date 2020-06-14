Tokyo confirms 47 new coronavirus cases: TV Asahi

TOKYO: Tokyo confirmed 47 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (Jun 14), Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide in late May.

The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said.

Of these 47 cases, said Jiji news agency, 18 were working at a club which provides male drinking companions for women.



