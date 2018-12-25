Tokyo court OKs release of Nissan's Kelly, rejecting prosecutors' appeal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was set to be released after more than a month in detention after a Tokyo court late on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' request to hold the American executive.

TOKYO: Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was set to be released after more than a month in detention after a Tokyo court late on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' request to hold the American executive.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Kelly be freed, while Carlos Ghosn, the automaker's ousted chairman, remains in custody. Kelly paid 70 million yen (US$640,000) bail in cash, the court said.

Advertisement

Kelly was detained along with his former boss on suspicion of understating Ghosn's income in financial statements for several years. Neither Kelly nor Ghosn have been able to defend themselves in public, so Kelly's release could give him the first opportunity to do so.

(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)