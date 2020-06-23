Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on Jul 1

TOKYO: Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land said on Tuesday (Jun 23) it will reopen its parks on Jul 1 with visitor numbers restricted as a COVID-19 countermeasure.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were closed in late February as coronavirus cases rose in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, with businesses gradually reopening in recent weeks.

Visitors will need to book in advance with temperature checks on entry, enforcement of mask wearing and spaced seating at attractions, Oriental Land said.

The Nikkei earlier reported the reopening.

