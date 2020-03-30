Tokyo officials say daily drop in COVID-19 cases not cause for optimism

TOKYO: Tokyo officials said a drop in daily cases of coronavirus on Monday (Mar 30) was not a cause for optimism, as they called on citizens to refrain from outdoor activities, especially gatherings at bars, night clubs and karaokes, through Apr 12.

A senior health department official from the Tokyo government said 13 additional cases reported on Monday were mainly driven by the limited number of outpatients on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That compared to a record high of 68 daily cases reported on Sunday.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike also told a press conference that the central government would decide whether to declare a state of emergency, not Tokyo.

