Tokyo officials say daily drop in COVID-19 cases not cause for optimism

Asia

Tokyo officials say daily drop in COVID-19 cases not cause for optimism

A man walks past on a bridge in a snow fall during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tok
A man walks past on a bridge in a snow fall at a park in Tokyo in Japan on Mar 29, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato) 

Bookmark

TOKYO: Tokyo officials said a drop in daily cases of coronavirus on Monday (Mar 30) was not a cause for optimism, as they called on citizens to refrain from outdoor activities, especially gatherings at bars, night clubs and karaokes, through Apr 12.

A senior health department official from the Tokyo government said 13 additional cases reported on Monday were mainly driven by the limited number of outpatients on Sunday.

That compared to a record high of 68 daily cases reported on Sunday.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike also told a press conference that the central government would decide whether to declare a state of emergency, not Tokyo.

Source: Reuters/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark