Tokyo reports record 472 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday: Report

TOKYO: The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Tokyo was around 472 on Saturday (Aug 1), a new record, NHK public television quoted Tokyo officials as saying.

It was the second day in a row that the number of cases in the capital rose by more than 400.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said the city could declare its own state of emergency, the central government says there is still no need to do so nationally despite a record spike in several cities around the nation.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram