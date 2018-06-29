Toll charges at Johor checkpoint to be paid only when leaving Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The toll charges for vehicles entering Malaysia via the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) will soon only be collected as they leave the country.



This will ensure that the clearance process of entering Malaysia "can run smoothly", said Democratic Action Party state assemblyman Andrew Chen in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun 29).



Motorists will be allowed to enter Malaysia even if they do not have enough money in their Touch 'n Go cards. They can then top up their cards at kiosks across Malaysia before leaving the country.



This move would "gradually wipe out" the delays and congestion caused by motorists who leave their lanes to reload their cards before paying the toll, he said.

No date was given for the implementation of the change.

Mr Chen added that during the initial stages of implementation, motorists with insufficient credit in their Touch 'n Go cards when leaving Malaysia will still be allowed to top up at certain counters.

However, they will have to pay a penalty, he said.

Large signs will be displayed at the CIQ for vehicles entering and leaving Malaysia to inform commuters of the change.

"With this move, the traffic will definitely be better in the future as there will be no 'top-up' delays at the CIQ building," he said.

Malaysia's Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday said the government was committed to resolving the traffic congestion at both land crossings with Singapore, the Star newspaper reported.



“We need to find ways to resolve these issues in the short, medium and long term as these crossings are important for tourism and import-export businesses,” he added.

