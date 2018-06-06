Appointing Tommy Thomas as Attorney-General will not affect status of Islam: Anwar Ibrahim

ALOR GAJAH, Melaka: The appointment of Tommy Thomas as the new Attorney-General will not affect the status of Islam as well as the special rights and privileges of the Malays in the country, said Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Jun 5).

He said this was because every person appointed as the Attorney-General is bound by the Federal Constitution and can only act as per the powers enshrined in the constitution.

“He (Attorney-General) cannot breach (the constitution). This was the concern expressed by the Malay rulers and this is the confidence that we gave to the Malay rulers - that Tommy Thomas would uphold the status of Islam and the interests of the Malays as provided for in the constitution.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysia's king) does not have a problem (with that) because he only wants to have the confidence (that the status of Islam and the Malay rights are protected). He understands the rights of the Prime Minister (in naming the Attorney-General) but the appointment is only effective with His Majesty’s consent,” Anwar said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The king on Monday gave his consent to the appointment of Tommy Thomas as the new Attorney-General on the advice of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar said he regrets that "certain parties" attempted to create discord between the Pakatan Harapan government and the palace.

"Stop creating strife. Please respect the holy month of Ramadan. This is our opportunity to build the country and improve our moral values. Let us move ahead and shoulder the mandate given by the people to build the nation,” he added.

