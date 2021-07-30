Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, Tong Ying-kit arrives at a court in a police van in Hong Kong. Tong, the first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
HONG KONG: The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday (Jul 30), in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

A prison van carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law,
A prison van carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, arrives at High Court for a hearing, in Hong Kong, China July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which judges ruled this week was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."

