Hong Kong man sentenced to 9 years in prison in first national security case

HONG KONG: The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law will face nine years in prison for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday (Jul 30), in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

A prison van carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, arrives at High Court for a hearing, in Hong Kong, China July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu



Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times," which judges ruled this week was "capable of inciting others to commit secession."