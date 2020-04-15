Top China official to Hong Kong says city's national security shortcomings need to be fixed
BEIJING: The top Chinese official in Hong Kong said efforts must be made as soon as possible to address the shortcomings in the island's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security.
Luo Huining, head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office and the most senior mainland political official based in the city, made the remarks during a speech commemorating China's National Security Education Day on Wednesday (Apr 15).