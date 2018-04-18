Top Japanese bureaucrat resigns after allegation of sexual harassment

Japan's top finance bureaucrat resigned on Wednesday, Finance Minister Taro Aso said, after a weekly magazine reported that he had sexually harassed several female reporters.

Japan&apos;s Vice Finance Minister Fukuda leaves the ministry in Tokyo
Japan's Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda leaves the ministry in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Administrative Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda denied the allegations, published in the Shincho magazine.

Aso told reporters that he had accepted Fukuda's resignation.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

