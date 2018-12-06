Tornado in Indonesia leaves one dead

SINGAPORE: A tornado hit the Indonesian city of Bogor in West Java on Thursday afternoon (Dec 6), claiming one life and leaving a trail of wreckage, according to local media reports.

The incident, which took place at about 3pm local time, killed 45-year-old driver Enny Retno after a tree fell onto his car, CNN Indonesia reported.

Local weather officials were reported as saying that the tornado was caused by activity in the cumulonimbus cloud, adding that Bogor is currently experiencing the peak of its rainy season.

The tornado, with wind speeds of 50kmh, carved a path of destruction, uprooting trees and tearing roofs off buildings, reports said.

Efforts are underway to rescue victims and remove the fallen trees that are blocking roads and causing traffic jams, CNN reported.

Di Bogor gaes sore ini, video puting beliung landa Bogor lagi viral, belum kroscek, yang di Bogor staysafe! pic.twitter.com/euUAfR3LcI — IG BARU: bulutangkisRI_ (@bulutangkisRI) December 6, 2018

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the tornado forming over the city, sending debris flying.

Photos also showed smashed cars, a roof detached from a building structure and offices in ruins.

Astaghfirulloh..... angin Puting beliung melanda Wilayah Cipaku, Batutulis, Lawanggintung Kec. Bogor selatan..... ☹️☹️ @infoBMKG pic.twitter.com/u13nE0yOKh — MILLY #TJ 🇲🇨 (@emillya_vedder) December 6, 2018

16.59 Kota Bogor dilanda angin puting beliung, pohon menimpa angkutan umum disekitar Stasiun Batu Tulis Bogor arah jalan Cipaku @SekolahRelawan pic.twitter.com/wqY0STow78 — TMC Polda Metro Jaya (@TMCPoldaMetro) December 6, 2018