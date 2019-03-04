More than 1,500 live tortoises wrapped in tape seized at Manila airport

MANILA: Philippine authorities on Sunday (Mar 3) seized more than 1,500 live tortoises that were found in abandoned luggage at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



The reptiles were taped and stuffed into four suitcases that also contained snacks and clothing.



Advertisement

The reptiles were taped and stuffed into four suitcases that also contained snacks and clothing. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

Authorities believe the suitcases were left behind by a Filipino passenger who had arrived on flight PR311 from Hong Kong.



“The passenger may have been informed of the vigilance of Bureau of Customs against illegal wildlife trade and its penalties, thus leaving the four X-rayed luggage unclaimed in the arrival area,” said the airport's Bureau of Customs in a Facebook post

More than 1,500 live tortoises were found in the suitcases. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tortoises seized are worth 4.5 million pesos (US$86,870), said the bureau. They included species such as the Star Tortoise, Redfoot Tortoise and Sulcata Tortoise.



Those found guilty of illegal wildlife trading face up to two years’ jail and a maximum fine of 200,000 pesos.



The smuggled tortoises had arrived on a flight from Hong Kong. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

A Philippine official removes tape from the shell of a tortoise. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

Photos posted by the bureau show the tortoises individually taped up with what appears to be silver duct tape.

Several smaller tortoises were also packed into plastic containers which were also taped shut.



The smuggled animals were found in four abandoned suitcases. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)

The animals have been handed over to Department of Environment and Natural Resources' Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit, said the bureau.

It added that earlier this year, a variety of animals such as iguanas, chameleons and bearded dragons were also intercepted at the airport.



The animals were found inside luggage that was left behind by a Filipino passenger who had arrived on flight PR311 from Hong Kong. (Photo: Facebook/Bureau of Customs NAIA)