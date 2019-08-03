Tour bus skids off bridge in Malaysia, three injured

SEPANG: Three people were injured after a tour bus skidded off a bridge in Malaysia on Saturday (Aug 3), plunging 10m and landing beside a large drain.

The accident happened along Jalan Salak Tinggi-Nilai at about 6.40 am.

The 40-year-old driver, his 30-year-old wife and a 23-year-old male passenger sustained injuries, said Sepang police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali.

“The bus hit a safety rail on the left before skidding and plunging down from the bridge. It fell 10m and landed by the side of the large drain below,” he said.

The bus was believed to be heading to Nilai from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur.