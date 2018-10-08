Tourist killed in crossfire during gang shootout near Bangkok mall

BANGKOK: A tourist was killed and four others injured in crossfire during a shootout between rival gangs near a mall in Bangkok on Sunday night (Oct 7), local media reported.

The shooting happened at 8.30pm on a street behind Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel, where tourist coaches were parked, reported The Nation.

The hotel is connected to the Watergate Pavillion Mall in Makkasan subdistrict, and about a 15-minute walk from Platinum Fashion Mall and Siam Paragon Mall.

A 42-year-old Indian national, Gakhrejr Dheeraj, died after he was taken to the hospital.

A 28-year-old Lao tourist, Keovongsa Thonekeo, was initially reported to have also died in the hospital. However, police later said that the Lao had survived.

"One is a Lao who was admitted to the police hospital who is still alive," a hospital official said.

Another Indian tourist, along with two Thai men, were also injured in the crossfire.

VICTIMS WERE WAITING AT THE PARKING LOT

Some of the victims were part of a group of Indian tourists who had just had dinner at Watergate Pavillion Mall and were waiting for their bus at the parking lot.

While they were there, two groups of young men emerged from a nearby snooker club into an alley just beside the parking lot, said police major general Senit Samararn Samruajkit.

They began a fight that quickly escalated into an armed battle.

Witnesses said they saw around 20 men armed with pistols, knives and sticks running from the club into the street, he added.

Three of the men also opened fire.

The gang members fled as the police arrived at the scene, and none of them were apprehended, reported The Bangkok Post.

"Police are still hunting for the group of teenagers," a police statement said.

Police have yet to identify the type of rifles used, but spent shells from the AK47 assault rifle were found at the scene.