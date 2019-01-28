Tourists dip into 'human hotpot' in China ahead of Chinese New Year

Each compartment contains popular hotpot ingredients including chilli peppers, lime, corn and lettuce. (Photo: AFP)
BEIJING: A tourist town in eastern China is trying to attract health conscious visitors with hot springs designed to look like a fiery hotpot, a popular Chinese dish said to drive away winter blues.

A hotpot is eaten with friends or family, with diners cooking raw meat, vegetables and noodles in a shared pot of spicy broth.

The hot spring is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in the run-up to the Lunar New Year . (Photo: AFP)

Visitors to the First World Hotel in Hangzhou can dip into a hot spring bath, shaped like a rectangular copper pot with nine compartments, each containing popular hotpot ingredients like chilli peppers, lime, corn and lettuce.

The hot spring is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, or spring festival, which begins the first week of February, according to Chinese news site Sohu.com.

A man enjoys a drink in a hotpot-shaped hot spring pool at a hotel in Hangzhou. (Photo: AFP)

