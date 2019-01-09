Train believed to be carrying North Korea's Kim leaves Beijing

Asia

Train believed to be carrying North Korea's Kim leaves Beijing

A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left a station in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

The motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads to Beijing Railway Stat
The motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads to Beijing Railway Station, where a train similar to one seen during his previous visits is seen, in Beijing, China January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left a station in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Kim was invited to Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China amid negotiations for a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Neither Chinese nor North Korean state media have disclosed details of the visit.

(Reporting by Jason Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark