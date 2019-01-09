Train believed to be carrying North Korea's Kim leaves Beijing
A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left a station in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
Kim was invited to Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China amid negotiations for a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Neither Chinese nor North Korean state media have disclosed details of the visit.
