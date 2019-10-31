Train fire in Pakistan kills 13 after cooking accident

ISLAMABAD: A fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday (Oct 31) when a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, killing at least 13 people, some as they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames.

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.

"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," he added.

According to AP, a group of men were boiling eggs on the coach's gas stove for breakfast when it exploded.

After the explosion, the raging fire engulfed two other train cars and firefighters were deployed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident.



Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, said the death toll could rise, and 15 people had been injured.

People sneaking stoves onto trains in order to prepare meals on long journeys is a common problem, the minister said.

Pakistan’s colonial-era railway network has fallen into disrepair in recent decades due to chronic under-investment and poor maintenance.

Eleven people were killed in an accident in July and four in another accident in September.

About 130 people were killed in 2005 when a train rammed into another at a station in Sindh province, and a third train hit the wreckage.