Trains to Hong Kong airport suspended amid protester disruption

HONG KONG: Trains to Hong Kong's international airport were suspended on Sunday (Sep 1) as protesters threatened to disrupt transport links to the airport, The Mass Transit Railway (MTR) operator said.

A notice at MTR stations said trains had been suspended, "As requested by the Hong Kong Government and Airport Authority to facilitate access control arrangements at the airport".

NOW: My colleague @AfifahCNA is at #HongKong Station where airport express line was suspended at around 1:30pm



1:35pm: I get on a cab to go airport



1:55pm: Cab hits this jam on this otherwise smooth highway pic.twitter.com/sN5omATFKi — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) September 1, 2019

Demonstrators planned to choke travel routes to the airport on Sunday after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked protesters, the latest wave of unrest to hit the city.



Late on Saturday and into the early hours, police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets and protesters threw petrol bombs, escalating clashes that have plunged the Asian financial centre into its worst political crisis in decades.

A demonstrator runs away from a burning barricade during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Officers fired two warning shots in the air to scare off a group of protesters who had them surrounded and were trying to steal their pistols, the police said, only the second time live rounds have been used in more than three months of unrest.

Parts of the metro system ground to a halt as skirmishes spread to the subway, with television showing images of people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas.



Police shoot pepper spray as they try to detain protesters inside a train at Prince Edward MTR Station in Hong Kong on Aug 31, 2019. (Photo: Ring Yu/HK01 via AP)

Police attempt to arrest protesters at Prince Edward MTR Station in Hong Kong on Aug 31, 2019. (Photo: Ring Yu/HK01 via AP)

Three stations - Mong Kok, Prince Edward and Kowloon Bay - remained closed on Sunday morning. According to the MTR authority, a number of facilities were damaged at the stations.



"A large group of protesters participated in unlawful assembly in various districts since yesterday, despite police’s objection and warning," the police said in a statement.

"The level of violence is rapidly escalating and their illegal acts have no regard to the laws of Hong Kong."

Demonstrators attend a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The protests, which at one point blocked three key roads, came on the fifth anniversary of China's decision to curtail democratic reforms and rule out universal suffrage in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was returned in 1997.

The unrest began in mid-June, fuelled by anger over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

But the unrest has evolved over 13 straight weeks into a widespread demand for greater democracy in a territory that many residents believe is increasingly being controlled by Beijing. China denies meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows it freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, such as the right to protest and an independent legal system.



