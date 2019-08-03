Singaporeans advised to avoid India's Jammu and Kashmir due to 'uncertain security situation': MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Aug 3) issued a travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir in India, citing the "uncertain security situation" in the region.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has advised tourists and pilgrims to leave Kashmir immediately because of security threats," MFA said in its advisory.

"Singaporeans currently in Kashmir are advised to leave soonest possible."

It advised Singaporeans to remain vigilant while awaiting departure, and follow the advice of local authorities.

In its advisory, MFA also said that Singaporeans should defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir, given the uncertain security situation there.

Those travelling to other parts of India are advised to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, it said.

These include monitoring developments through the local news, heeding the instructions of local authorities and staying in touch with family and friends in Singapore, it said.

Singaporeans in India are also encouraged to eRegister with MFA so that they can be contacted by the ministry if necessary.

Those who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi or the MFA Duty Office:

Singapore High Commission in New Delhi, India

E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

Tel: +91 11 4600 0800 / +91 98102 03595

Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg