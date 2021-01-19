Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside

FILE PHOTO: Traffic moves along roads in Ahmedabad
Traffic moves along roads in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 21, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)
AHMEDABAD, India: An out-of-control dumper truck crushed 15 people to death as they slept by the roadside early on Tuesday (Jan 19) in western India, authorities said.

A baby girl, eight women and six men were killed, said police official Usha Rada in the Suraj district of Gujarat state. Six others were injured.

The truck collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane just after midnight at a crossroads.

"The dumper driver ... lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, crushing labourers sleeping on the roadside," deputy police superintendent C M Jadeja said.

Police said that the drivers of both the dumper truck and the tractor have been arrested.

High-speed vehicles jostling with motorbikes, pedestrians and cyclists combine with poor infrastructure and poorly maintained vehicles to make India's roads treacherous.

In 2019 more than 150,000 people died – 410 every day or 17 an hour -- in almost half a million accidents, according to the government.

On Monday, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Road Safety Month, saying that the government aimed to halve road deaths and accidents by 2025.

Source: AFP

