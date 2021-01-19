Out-of-control truck kills 15 on Indian roadside

AHMEDABAD, India: An out-of-control dumper truck crushed 15 people to death as they slept by the roadside early on Tuesday (Jan 19) in western India, authorities said.

A baby girl, eight women and six men were killed, said police official Usha Rada in the Suraj district of Gujarat state. Six others were injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The truck collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane just after midnight at a crossroads.

"The dumper driver ... lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, crushing labourers sleeping on the roadside," deputy police superintendent C M Jadeja said.

Police said that the drivers of both the dumper truck and the tractor have been arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

High-speed vehicles jostling with motorbikes, pedestrians and cyclists combine with poor infrastructure and poorly maintained vehicles to make India's roads treacherous.

In 2019 more than 150,000 people died – 410 every day or 17 an hour -- in almost half a million accidents, according to the government.

On Monday, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Road Safety Month, saying that the government aimed to halve road deaths and accidents by 2025.