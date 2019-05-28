Trump: 'Americans stand' with Japan mass stabbing victims

ON BOARD JS KAGA, Japan: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (May 28) that Americans "stand with the people of Japan" after a mass stabbing attack south of Tokyo in which two people were confirmed dead.

Standing aboard a Japanese military ship, Trump, who is wrapping up a state visit to Japan, offered "prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that "all Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families".



In Tuesday's attack, one child and the suspected attacker died local media reported. The alleged attacker died from a self-inflicted wound.



Footage broadcast on local TV stations showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene. Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire department said 17 others were injured in the attack, among them more children.

The attack took place at the time of the morning commute and school run, with one eyewitness saying it occurred by a bus stop.



Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world and mass attacks are extremely rare.

In 2018, a man was arrested in central Japan after stabbing one person to death and injuring two others aboard a bullet train, an attack that prompted new security measures on the famed rail service.

In 2016, a man stabbed 19 people to death in a disability centre south of Tokyo in what he described as a mission to rid the world of people with mental illness.