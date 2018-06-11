Trump and Kim will discuss peace, denuclearisation: North Korean state media

SEOUL: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump will discuss a "permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism" and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula when they meet on Tuesday, North Korean state media said Monday (Jun 11).

The two leaders will also be discussing other issues of mutual concern at the historic summit hosted by Singapore at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island.



The report also said Kim, who arrived in Singapore on an Air China flight on Sunday afternoon, is accompanied by his foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, defense minister No Kwang Chol and sister Kim Yo Jong.

He met Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong less than four hours later at the Istana.

President Trump also arrived on Sunday, with Air Force One landing at Paya Lebar Airbase later in the evening. He is scheduled to meet PM Lee on Monday, ahead of the summit.

More than 2,500 journalists have descended on Singapore to cover the unprecedented meeting - the first time a sitting US president is meeting a North Korean leader.



