Trump asks Pakistan PM for help with Afghan peace talks - Pakistani minister

U.S. President Donald Trump has written a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for the South Asian nation to help with Afghan peace talks, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

"President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan’s cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks," Chaudhry told Reuters.

