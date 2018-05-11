Trump congratulates Mahathir on being appointed prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on being sworn in as the new prime minister of Malaysia.

The White House, in a statement posted on the US Embassy Kuala Lumpur Facebook account, said the US president also congratulated all Malaysians on their participation in a competitive and peaceful election campaign.

Advertisement

"The United States looks forward to continuing to work closely with Malaysia to further strengthen the United States-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership and to address common international and regional challenges," the statement added.

The statement also said Washington-Kuala Lumpur relationship is rooted in longstanding and strong people-to-people ties, shared democratic values and commercial relations.

China on Friday also congratulated Dr Mahathir on his election victory, reports said. It believes that Sino-Malaysia relations will steadily move forward, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Dr Mahathir on Friday to congratulate the new prime minister.

Dr Mahathir created history on Thursday when he took the oath of office as the Prime Minister of Malaysia for the second time and at the age of 92.

The swearing-in took place in the wake of Pakatan Harapan's historic victory in the 14th general election Wednesday.