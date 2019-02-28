Trump denounces Cohen but says he told truth about 'no collusion'
HANOI: US President Donald Trump said his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had lied "a lot" in testimony to a congressional hearing in Washington, but Cohen had told the truth when he said there was had been no collusion with Russia.
Cohen testified on Wednesday (Feb 27), calling Trump a "conman" who knew in advance about the release of stolen emails aimed at hurting his Democratic rival in the 2016 election campaign.
Trump called the testimony "shameful".
"He lied a lot," Trump told a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"He didn't lie about one thing, he said 'no collusion'."