Trump has discussed firing US Federal Reserve chairman Powell - Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

TOKYO: U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Trump's frustration with the U.S. central bank chief intensified after this week's interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses, the news agency said, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

White House spokesmen declined to comment, as did Federal Reserve spokeswoman Michelle Smith, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Robert Birsel)