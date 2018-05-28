South Korea's Moon Jae-in may join Trump, Kim for Singapore summit: Report

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in could join US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore for a three-way summit next month.

According to a Yonhap news report on Monday (May 28), a government official from the presidential office said the trip will likely be made around Jun 12.

"The discussions are just getting started, so we are still waiting to see how they come out, but depending on their outcome, the president could join President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore," the official said.



A three-way summit was proposed by Moon and Kim when they first met at the border village of Panmunjom on Apr 27, Yonhap said.

Moon raised the suggestion again on Sunday, one day after he held a second, surprise meeting with Kim.

"Should the North Korea-US summit succeed, I would like to see efforts to formally end the (Korean) war through a three-way summit of the South, the North and the US," Moon told a press briefing.



Trump said on Sunday a US team had arrived in North Korea to prepare for a proposed summit between him and Kim, which Trump pulled out of last week before reconsidering.



In addition to those talks, the White House said a "pre-advance team" left for Singapore - where the summit has been expected to take place - on Sunday morning to work on logistics.

